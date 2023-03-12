Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Munster, IN
