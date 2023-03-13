Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Munster, IN
