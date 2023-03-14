Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN
