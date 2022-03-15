Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Typical weather for early March Wednesday, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will return for Thursday and Friday. See how things will change in our updated forecast video.
While it won't be continuous, off and on snow will begin this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. See when snow is most likely and how much we'll end up seeing in our latest forecast.
Snow flurries will come to an end this evening, but temperatures will get even colder for Saturday. See how cold it will get and when we'll warm up in our updated forecast video.
