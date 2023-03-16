Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Munster, IN
