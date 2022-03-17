Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.