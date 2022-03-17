Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year Wednesday. The pleasant weather will not last for the rest of the work week though. Full details in our latest forecast video.
Snow flurries will come to an end this evening, but temperatures will get even colder for Saturday. See how cold it will get and when we'll warm up in our updated forecast video.
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
Expect patchy fog before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
While it won't be continuous, off and on snow will begin this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. See when snow is most likely and how much we'll end up seeing in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partl…