Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN
