It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Munster, IN
