Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 PM CDT.