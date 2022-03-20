Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year Wednesday. The pleasant weather will not last for the rest of the work week though. Full details in our latest forecast video.
Dry this morning, but rain will be moving in during the afternoon along with colder temperatures. Will the cool down and rain last all weekend? We've got the answer in our updated forecast!
Enjoy the warmer weather while it's here. A cold front arrives on Friday. See how cold it will get and how long the rain will stick around in our updated forecast video.
