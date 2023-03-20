Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.