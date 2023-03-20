Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today.…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forec…