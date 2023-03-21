Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.