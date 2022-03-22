Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.