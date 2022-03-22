Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN
