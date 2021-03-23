 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

