Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.