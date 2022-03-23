Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN
