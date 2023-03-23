Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry most of the day, but rain is expected this evening as an area of low pressure works over us. More rain expected Wednesday with a warm fron…
Temperatures will be rising Monday, but so will the wind gusts. Peak winds will reach around 40 mph this afternoon. Find out what wind chills …
Showers and thunderstorms will already be around today, but a couple of severe storms are possible early Thursday morning as a cold front work…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forec…