Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.