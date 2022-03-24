Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across the Region this afternoon. Damaging wind and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Much different weather today than Monday! Rain chances are going to be sticking around for quite a while as well. Find out when it will all end and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
High temps will reach the low 70s today, but a cold front arriving late tonight will bring drastically different weather for tomorrow. Track all the changes thru Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but rain will be moving in during the afternoon along with colder temperatures. Will the cool down and rain last all weekend? We've got the answer in our updated forecast!
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is sh…