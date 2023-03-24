Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Munster, IN
