Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

