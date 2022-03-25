 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts