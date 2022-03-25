Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.