Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across the Region this afternoon. Damaging wind and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Much different weather today than Monday! Rain chances are going to be sticking around for quite a while as well. Find out when it will all end and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
High temps will reach the low 70s today, but a cold front arriving late tonight will bring drastically different weather for tomorrow. Track all the changes thru Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees colder today than yesterday, but the coldest weather is yet to come. See how cold it will get and when the rain will finally leave the area.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is sh…