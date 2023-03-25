It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Munster, IN
