Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
