Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.