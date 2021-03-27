 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Munster, IN

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

