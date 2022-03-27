 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

