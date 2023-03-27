Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.