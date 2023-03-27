Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
With an area of low pressure and a cold front working over us, rain is coming back and eventually some snow. Find out when the activity will p…
Dry most of the day, but rain is expected this evening as an area of low pressure works over us. More rain expected Wednesday with a warm fron…
Not feeling like spring today thanks to a cold front. Scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms are expected as well. Find out when the …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Showers and thunderstorms will already be around today, but a couple of severe storms are possible early Thursday morning as a cold front work…