Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.