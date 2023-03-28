Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Munster, IN
