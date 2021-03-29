Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.