Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 5:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Munster, IN
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across the Region this afternoon. Damaging wind and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The chance of rain continues during the day today, but it will transition to snow this evening. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will get for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees colder today than yesterday, but the coldest weather is yet to come. See how cold it will get and when the rain will finally leave the area.
Watch now: Cold conditions continue for Northwest Indiana. Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain returns
High temps will be more than 20 degrees below normal for this time of year Monday. We'll warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain will return to the area. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
