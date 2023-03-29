Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.