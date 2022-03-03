Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.