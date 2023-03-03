Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a warm front lifts over us late this morning, thunderstorms look likely. A couple could produce damaging wind and small hail. See when the …
Nothing to complain about today with temperatures about 15 degrees above normal. A cold front arrives this evening though and things are looki…
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Not nearly as warm as we'd like it to be today and light snow is a possibility for Friday evening plans. Improvement for Saturday though and a…