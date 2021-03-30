Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
