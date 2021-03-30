 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

