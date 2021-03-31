 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM CDT. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

