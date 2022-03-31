Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN
