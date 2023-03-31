Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Munster, IN
