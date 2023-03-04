The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 8:59 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Munster, IN
