Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 deg…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will se…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect tem…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's hig…