Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN
