Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Munster, IN
