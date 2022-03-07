It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN
