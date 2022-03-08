 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

