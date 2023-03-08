Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Munster, IN
