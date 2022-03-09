Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.