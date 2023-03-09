Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Munster, IN
