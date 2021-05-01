Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.