Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to …
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should ex…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temper…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…