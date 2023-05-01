Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.