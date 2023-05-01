Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Munster, IN
