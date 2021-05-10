 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

