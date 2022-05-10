Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.